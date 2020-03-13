Off-Broadway Shows Currently Running During Coronavirus Restrictions

The Office a Musical Parody, Drunk Shakespeare, and more continue their runs.

Beginning March 12, following Governor Andrew Cuomo's instruction that Broadway go dark for a month, a sweeping number of Off-Broadway theatres also acted by either canceling or suspending their productions amid concerns for the global coronavirus pandemic.

Though a number of runs were cut short, certain productions will resume April 13 (the same date Broadway is scheduled to re-open). Additionally, in accordance with the stipulation that gatherings of under 500 people may continue at half capacity, a small number of Off-Broadway shows have even decided to keep the lights on.

Check out the list currently running shows below; and check in here for an up-to-date look at Off-Broadway cancellations and suspensions. Make sure to contact your point of purchase for exchanges, refunds, or to donate to the theatre.

(UPDATED MARCH 13, 4 PM ET)

- Anne Frank, The Musical continues performances at St. Luke's through May 7.

- Colorstruck, a solo work by Donald E. Lacy Jr., continues through the end of its run, March 15, at Theatre for a New City.

- Drunk Shakespeare continues as scheduled, with 50% seating capacity, at Roy Arias Stages.

- Harry Townsend’s Last Stand continues as scheduled with 50% reduced seating capacity (seating in the theatre is 150 people). The George Eastman play, which stars Len Cariou and David Lansbury, is currently scheduled to play through April 5 at New York City Center.

- Naked Boys Singing; while the March 14 performance has been canceled, tickets are on sale for the following Saturday evening performances: March 21, 28, April 4, and April 11.

- Perfect Crime; as Off-Broadway's longest-running show (33 years and counting), it makes sense that the historic, open-ended run continues. Performances are at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater in the Theater Center.

- The Office a Musical Parody, the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series, continues its open-ended run at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

- The Siblings Play, a new play by Ren Dara Santiago, will be suspended following the March 14 performance. Catch two more performances at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

- The White Blacks, a play by Melanie Maria Goodreaux, continues through March 15 at Theatre for a New City.

- Stomp continues at the Orpheum Theater, at 50% capacity.

*an earlier version of this article stated that Emojland would continue however the show has since posted a closing notice