Off-Broadway Spaces Open Their Lobbies to Support Black Lives Matter Protesters

Signature Theatre, The Public Theater, and more are showing solidarity by providing shelter, supplies, and additional services.

As protests in New York City and beyond demand justice for Black folk and police accountability, Off-Broadway venues have begun to open their doors—which have been shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic—in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many of these organizations began providing shelter and services as an answer to a call placed by Open Your Lobby, an initiative that launched June 3.

The social resource asks theatre organizations to provide a space for a police-free shelter, supplies (such as water, snacks, first aid, PPE), and services (including WiFi, charging outlets, and restrooms).

Here is a list of venues in Manhattan and Brooklyn opening their doors beginning June 4 or in the near future. Keep checking here for updates and via Open Your Lobby on Twitter and Instagram.

Midtown/Chelsea

Second Stage Theater

305 West 43rd Street (Between 8th and 9th Avenues)

The Tony Kiser Theater will be open from 1 PM to 6 PM beginning June 6.

Playwrights Horizons

416 West 42nd Street (Between 9th and 10th Avenues)

The venue will open its foyer beginning June 5 from noon to 6 PM, and will continue to offer shelter and supplies Monday through Friday.

Signature Theatre

480 West 42nd Street (Between 9th and 10th Avenues)

The Pershing Square Signature Center Lobby will be open beginning June 4 from 2 PM to 7 PM, offering WiFi, water, snacks, and restrooms. The company asks that protesters wear a mask in the space; additional PPE are on order.

MCC Theater

Stage Door Entry: 504 West 53rd Street (Off 10th Avenue)

The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space stage door will be open daily 2 PM to 6 PM beginning June 5, allowing protesters access to bathrooms, sanitizer, outlets, and water. "We will not be letting the police inside, except in the case of a medical emergency," the company says. "Please note, there is a police precinct a few avenues away on 54th Street."

Ensemble Studio Theatre

545 West 52nd Street (Between 10th and 11th Avenues)

The second floor venue will keep its lobby open June 5–8, from noon to 6 PM. Due to social distancing measures, only four people will be permitted at a time, and masks are required.

Atlantic Theater Company

336 West 20th Street (Between 8th and 9th Avenues)

Atlantic’s Linda Gross Theater lobby will be open to protesters from noon to 7 PM June 4–7.

Downtown

New York Theatre Workshop

79 East 4th Street (Between Bowery and 2nd Avenue)

NYTW continues to keep its lobby open from 2 PM to 5:30 PM, and is working with Open Your Lobby organizations to adjust hours based on what’s needed moving forward.

The Public Theater

425 Lafayette Street (Between 7th and 6th Street)

The Public will open its doors June 4 from 2 PM until 6 PM, with staff volunteers helping to facilitate social distancing.

SubCulture

45 Bleecker Street (Between Lafayette Street and Bowery)

The concert venue will offer a socially distanced (two people at a time, masks required) rest stop for protesters June 5 from 1 PM to 4:30 PM.

Club Cumming

505 East 6th Street (Between Avenues A and B)

The cabaret spot will provide a safe haven beginning June 5 from noon to 4 PM, offering water, snacks, PPE, and first aid.

Brooklyn

A.R.T./New York

138 South Oxford Street (Between Atlantic Avenue and Fulton Street)

South Oxford Space, which houses the Alliance of Resident Theatres, will offer sanitizer, outlets, restrooms, WiFi, and water and snacks for protesters from noon to 6 PM, currently through June 5.

Irondale Ensemble Project

85 South Oxford Street (Between Lafayette Avenue and Fulton Street)

The Irondale Center will provide shelter and supplies every day moving forward from noon to 7 PM.

