Off-Broadway Staging of Broadbend, Arkansas to Stream Online for Free

Transport Group will broadcast the video recording of the world-premiere musical to raise funds for the Black Theatre Network.

Transport Group will stream the video recording of its world-premiere production of Broadbend, Arkansas, seen Off-Broadway last fall, for a limited run. Audiences will be able to stream the new musical, about a Black family grappling with decades of inequality, free of charge for four weeks beginning July 20.

The stream of Broadbend, Arkansas is hosted by Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, and can be accessed at TransportGroup.org. In lieu of a ticket fee, the company encourages contributions to the Black Theatre Network at BlackTheatreNetwork.org.

In addition to the broadcast, the original cast recording of Broadbend, Arkansas will be released by Broadway Records in the coming weeks.

Spanning three generations, Broadbend, Arkansas contemplates the cycle of violence in and the struggle to find hope against a backdrop of hate in America. Act 1 (“Just One Q”) features a book and lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh with music by Ted Shen, and Act 2 (“Ruby”) features a book and lyrics by Harrison David Rivers with music and additional lyrics by Shen.

Directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III and seen at The Duke on 42nd Street in November 2019, Broadbend, Arkansas was presented in association with The Public Theater. The cast was made up of Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton (Jasper in Deadland), who received a Drama League Award nomination for her performance. The production recently received three Antonyo Award nominations, including Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actor in an Off-Broadway Musical for Fulton.

A live discussion with the cast and creative team will take place July 23 at 7 PM ET with guests Marcia Pendelton of Walk Tall Girl Productions and Black Theatre Network President Andre Harrington, moderated by NYU Associate Professor Michael Dinwiddie. To register, visit Transport Group.org.

The world premiere of Broadbend, Arkansas featured lighting design by Jen Schriever, costume design by Peiyi Wong, and sound design by Tony nominee Walter Trarbach. The scenic consultant was Dane Laffrey with casting by Nora Brennan Casting. Music direction was by Deborah K. Abramson; orchestrations were by Tony winner Michael Starobin; and the production stage manager was Jason Hindelang.

