Off-Broadway Toy Drive Will Benefit NYC Department of Homeless Services Family Shelter

Presented by The Off-Broadway League, the goal of the virtual initiative is to raise 125 presents for the holiday season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, The Off-Broadway League's annual Off-Broadway Toy Drive will be held virtually to benefit a NYC Department of Homeless Services' family shelter in Times Square.

The goal is to raise 125 presents for 125 kids, aged six months to 12 years. Toys can be donated by purchasing on any online retailer and shipping directly to The Theater Center at 210 West 50th Street, 4th floor, New York, New York, 10019.

Those who donate a new, unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of their choice once theatres reopen. Those donating through an online company (such as Amazon or Wal-Mart) should e-mail the confirmation to offbroadwaytoydrive@gmail.com; in return, a voucher for one free ticket to any participating Off-Broadway show will be sent. Participating theatres will be announced when reopening dates become clearer. Vouchers will have no expiration date.

The Theater Center will also accept in-person drop offs, Mondays through Fridays and Sundays between 10 AM and 1 PM. Only one person at a time will be allowed to drop off and must adhere to all safety protocols in place.

