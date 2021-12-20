Off-Broadway Trevor Musical Has Closed Early Due to COVID Surge

The new musical, led by newcomer Holden William Hagelberger, will still record a cast album.

The new musical Trevor has canceled the remainder of its run due to positive cases of COVID-19 in the company. The morning prior to the announcement, the production had initially set a closing date of January 2, 2022. However, out of an abundance of caution, it will not continue with what were to be its final two weeks.

Trevor played its final performance at Stage 42 on December 19. At the time of closing, the production, which officially opened November 10 following previews that began October 25, played 60 performances. All tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Ghostlight Records will record a cast album featuring the original Off-Broadway cast, with a release date to be announced.

The company was led by 13-year-old Holden William Hagelberger from Sugarland, Texas, in the title role. His casting followed a national virtual casting call with over 1,300 submissions.

Based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and Peggy Rajski's Oscar-winning short film, Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort) with direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The musical, which premiered in Chicago at Writers Theatre, concerns the highly imaginative 13-year-old Trevor, who struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world as he deals with becoming a teenager. The musical was in rehearsals ahead of its New York premiere when theatres shut down last spring.

The cast also included Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

The creative team features scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman, and orchestrator Greg Pliska with casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Producers are Roy Furman, John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods

Take a First Look at the New York Premiere of Trevor Off-Broadway Take a First Look at the New York Premiere of Trevor Off-Broadway 5 PHOTOS

The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Randy Stone, and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical.

