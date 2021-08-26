Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Welcomes Back Audiences With Ngozi Anyanwu’s The Last of the Love Letters, Beginning August 26

The production, featuring Anyanwu, Daniel J. Watts, and Xavier Scott Evans, opens September 13.

Preview performances for The Last of the Love Letters, written by and featuring Ngozi Anyanwu, begin August 26. The world premiere production from Atlantic Theater Company will officially open at Off-Broadway’s Linda Gross Theater September 13. Performances are scheduled through September 26.

The play is billed as a “plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one” and follows two people as they contemplate what they love most and whether to leave it behind. In addition to Anyanwu, the Patricia McGregor-helmed production features Daniel J. Watts (currently Tony-nominated for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Xavier Scott Evans.



Go Inside Rehearsal for The Last of the Love Letters at Atlantic Theatre Company

The production has sets by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Casting is by Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, and Destiny Lilly of The Telsey Office.

The Last of the Love Letters marks Atlantic’s return to in-person programming at the Linda Gross. Later titles in the 2021–2022 season include the world premieres of the new musicals Kimberly Akimbo and The Bedwetter, inspired by, respectively, the David Lindsay-Abaire play and Sarah Silverman memoir.

In line with the city-wide mandate, audiences will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.