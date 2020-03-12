Off-Broadway's Beyond Babel to Go on Hiatus In Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

Off-Broadway's Beyond Babel, now in performances at the Gym at Judson, will go on hiatus immediately following the March 12 evening performance. Citing "an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and health of their audiences and artists," the temporary shut-down is in response to concerns over the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Producers of Beyond Babel, which began in New York City January 21, say the show is scheduled to resume April 7, and that ticket holders for performances March 13–April 6 will be rescheduled.
READ: Broadway Usher Tests Positive for COVID-19; Shows Will Still Go On
The news comes off the heels of both the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall announcing they have canceled all performances scheduled through March 31 (the Met's plan takes effect immediately, the latter will still hold events March 12).
Across the country, select performances of Hamilton and The Last Ship were canceled in San Francisco, while in Los Angeles, The Geffen Playhouse has canceled its upcoming production of Bernhardt/Hamlet and halted performances of Man of God due to the COVID-19 outbreak.