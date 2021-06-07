Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Will Reopen With Return of Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

By Andrew Gans
Jun 07, 2021
 
John Early directs the limited engagement.
Jacqueline Novak
Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre will reopen June 17 with a return engagement of Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees. Directed by John Early, performances are currently scheduled through July 3.

Get On Your Knees played the Cherry Lane July–October 2019 following runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in Los Angeles. The production earned Novak a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Part feminist outcry and part coming-of-age story, in Get On Your Knees, Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show.

The comic is a regular on Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and has appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, and in her own stand-up special on Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. Her memoir, How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows, was published by Crown in 2016.

For ticket information visit CherryLaneTheatre.org.

