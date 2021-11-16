Off-Broadway’s Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord to Stream

The New York Theatre Workshop production opened earlier this month.

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, currently running at Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop through November 21, will be filmed for a streaming release. The virtual presentation will be made available for two weeks beginning December 1.

In the piece, Wong navigates through thoughts on the coronavirus crisis—including finding community amid isolation. Early in the pandemic, Wong sewed masks out of old clothes and household materials, eventually leading a virtual cohort of volunteers that blurred the lines between “feminist care utopia” and “mutual aid doomsday cult.”

Chay Yew directs; he and Wong are both part of NYTW’s Usual Suspects development program for theatre artists. The production features a set by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and projection design by Caite Hevner. Katie Ailinger serves as stage manager.

Streaming passes, priced at $30 and $50 for 48- and 96-hour viewing windows, are available at NYTW.org.

This is not Sweatshop Overlord’s first digital run; NYTW presented a streaming version back in May.