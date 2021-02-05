Off-Broadway's Ma-Yi Theater Unveils New Slate of Virtual Programming

The spring 2021 lineup follows the recent opening of the company's live capture studio.

After opening an in-person live capture and streaming studio last year, Off-Broadway’s Ma-Yi Theater has announced the virtual programming that will comprise its spring 2021 season, including three live readings.

The first, a presentation of Ohnobu Pelican’s Clippy and Ms. U., will take place February 11. James Yaegashi directs the piece, presented in partnership with Japan Playwrights Association’s Tohoku Branch. Stefani Kuo’s Final Boarding Call and Daniel K. Isaac’s Once Upon A (korean) Time will follow March 10–14 and April 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company will present a 16-minute audio meditation, titled Rest, beginning February 25; the free experience is created by composer and sound designer Frederick Kennedy. Later on, Ma-Yi Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña will present Vancouver, his collaboration with puppeteer Tom Lee, beginning April 19 in partnership with the Chicago International Puppet Festival Theatre.

Rounding out the lineup is Odets in Staten Island, a follow-up to Ma-Yi’s Sophocles in Staten Island. Writers Michi Barall and Sung Rno, director Jack Tamburri, and performer Ron Domingo reprise their work for the May 3 event, commemorating social protest theatre artist Clifford Odets.