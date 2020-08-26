Okieriete Onaodowan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Danielle Brooks, More to Star in Social Distance Netflix Series

The anthology series also features Becky Ann and Dylan Baker, along with Max Jenkins.

Broadway stars are taking over Netflix in its newest anthology series Social Distance, including Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan and Tony nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega and Danielle Brooks. The series, comprised of standalone episodes, is set during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a swift reliance on remote communication to keep in touch with loved ones.

Becky Ann and Dylan Baker, Max Jenkins, Oscar Nunez, Guillermo Diaz, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Mike Coulter, Asante Blackk, and Steven Weber also star. The series premieres this fall.

In addition to the many celebrities, several of their real-life family members will make guest appearances. “Casting non-actors was sometimes essential,” says series creator Hilary Weisman Graham. “It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent. These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately.”

Rounding out the star-studded cast list are Misha Brooks, Isabella Ferreira, Miguel Sandoval, Camila Perez, Olli Haaskivi, Giana Aragon, Heather Burns, Ajay Naidu, Shakira Barrera, Helena Howard, Lovie Simone, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Peter Vack, Rana Roy, Peter Scanavino, Ali Ahn, Tami Sagher, Barbara Rosenblat, Michael Mulheren, Sunita Mani, Raymond Anthony Thomas and Marcia Debonis, Kylie Liya Page, Lachlan Watson, David Iacono, Will Meyers, Niles Fitch, and Ava Demary.

Conceived, cast, and executed entirely remotely during quarantine, Social Distance is created and executive-produced by Graham and executive-produced by Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Jenji Kohan. Diego Velasco serves as co-executive producer.