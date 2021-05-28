Old Globe Plans In-Person Return With Concerts and Screenings This Summer, Full Productions to Follow

The San Diego lineup includes an outdoor Hair and three world premieres.

The Old Globe in San Diego, California, will welcome back in-person audiences for live theatre beginning this August with an outdoor presentation of Hair. Performances will run August 10–September 26 at the company’s Lowell Davies Festival Theatre.

The company’s indoor theatres will reopen shortly after, beginning with the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa’s The Garden of Anuncia, inspired by the life of the production’s director and choreographer Graciela Daniele. The new musical will run September 10–October 17 at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage. Another world premiere, Mansa Ra’s Shutter Sisters, will run concurrently (October 7–November 7) at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre. Donya K. Washington directs the play, about a white woman and a Black woman living parallel lives under difficult circumstances.

Two more shows—both previously announced—will hit the stage in 2022: Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind (February 5–March 13 in the Old Globe Theatre) and the world premiere of Tony Meneses’ El Borracho (February 17–March 20 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre).

Additional programming—including some put on hold due to the pandemic—and casting will be announced at a later date.

Before these productions, however, The Old Globe will host free outdoor screenings of movie musicals and filmed productions this summer; the June 4–July 3 roster includes Dreamgirls, the Brandy and Whitney Houston-led Cinderella, Kinky Boots, and Grease. Additionally, the Festival Theatre space will be home to three outdoor cabaret acts—Solea Pfeiffer (June 19–20), Carmen Cusack (June 25–27), and Eden Espinosa (July 9–11)—and Artistic Director Barry Edelstein’s Thinking Shakespeare LOVE! celebration, featuring recent alumni of the Old Globe and University of San Diego graduate program.

Remote offerings remain a fixture for the regional venue as well, including a digital presentation of Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape starring Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones; the Juan José Saer-inspired, English- and Spanish-language Anonymous Biography; and an interactive presentation of Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, inspired by his parents’ courtship during World War II, in which “audiences” receive letters, telegrams, and other correspondences in the mail over the course of six weeks.

For the full lineup and more information, visit TheOldGlobe.org.