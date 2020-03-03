Old Show Queens Bid Farewell With the Season 2 Finale

In the final episode of the season, Gary Gunas and Billy Rosenfield reminisce about the blockbuster original production of Godspell and more.

Day by day... Godspell took over the country when it first premiered Off-Broadway in 1971. And general manager and producer Gary Gunas was on the scene.

In the final episode of Season 2 of Old Show Queens, Gunas and Billy Rosenfield chat about how ubiquitous Godspell became, the clamor for even fake Beatles with Beatlemania on Broadway, and more.

A general manager and producer (who worked on shows including Woman of the Year, La Cage aux Folles, and The Who’s Tommy) and a playwright and executive producer of cast albums (including Ragtime, Caroline, or Change, and The Last Five Years), Gunas and Rosenfield sit down once more with Andrew Hawkins and Jeff Marx in their London home to share their memories of the end of the Golden Age of Broadway.

A couple for over 40 years, the pair had front row seats not only for some of the biggest hits of the second half of the 20th century but an insider’s view of what was going on backstage, too.