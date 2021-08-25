Old Vic: In Camera Returns With Bagdad Cafe Starting August 25

The Emma Rice musical adaptation stars Sandra Marvin, La Gateau Chocolat, and more.

The Old Vic: In Camera series, featuring productions filmed live on stage with audiences watching from home on Zoom, continues with Bagdad Cafe August 25-28. This time around, there will be in-person audiences at the London venue during filming.

Based on the 1987 film by Percy and Eleonore Adlon, the musical is adapted by director Emma Rice and the Wise Children Company. A woman trapped in an unhappy marriage decides to leave her husband behind during a road trip and start working in a cafe in the middle of nowhere. Working with the tough-as-nails Brenda, the two build a friendship and encounter some unique characters on their way to making the pit stop a place to remember.

Baghdad Cafe stars Sandra Marvin as Brenda and Patrycja Kujawska as Jasmin Münchgstettner, with Nandi Bhebhe as Salomé, Le Gateau Chocolat as Sal, Bettrys Jones as Mojave, Kandaka Moore as Phyllis, Gareth Snook as Rudi, and Ewan Wardrop as Herr Münchgstettner. Onstage musicians are Nadine Lee, Ian Ross, and Renell Shaw with Sam Archer as the understudy.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Lez Brotherston with Vicki Mortimer, composer Ian Ross, lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth, choreographer Etta Murfitt, musical director Nadine Lee, puppetry director John Leader, puppetry consultant Sarah Wright, magic consultant Ben Hart, and company stage manager Greg Shimmin with broadcast sound and video by Simon Baker, voice by Joel Trill, and hair, wigs, and make-up by Darren Ware.

For more information and tickets, visit OldVicTheatre.com.