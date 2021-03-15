Old Vic: In Camera to Present The Lorax Musical

The production returns for a live stream run after playing the venue in 2015 and 2017.

The Old Vic: In Camera series, featuring productions filmed live on stage with audiences watching from home on Zoom, will continue with The Lorax April 14–17. The adaptation of Dr. Seuss's eco-friendly tale was last seen at the London venue in 2017 following its premiere in 2015.

Adapted by David Greig, the production features music and lyrics by Charlie Fink with designs by Rob Howell and Bec Chippendale. The Lorax sees the go-getting Once-ler come face to face with the magical Lorax in a battle over the beloved truffula trees and the whole of Paradise Valley.

This new staging stars Audrey Brisson, Richard Katz, Melanie La Barrie, David Ricardo-Pearce, Ben Thompson, Jamael Westman, and Silas Wyatt-Barke. Max Webster directs.

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Drew McOnie, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Tom Gibbons, puppetry director Finn Caldwell for Gyre and Gimble, puppetry designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, musical director Phil Bateman, associate costume designer Irene Bohan, and associate choreographer Ebony Moline with casting by Jessica Ronane.

Previous editions of the In Camera series featured Lungs, starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith; Faith Healer, starring Michael Sheen, David Threlfall, and Indira Varma; Three Kings, starring Andrew Scott; and A Christmas Carol, starring Andrew Lincoln.

For more information and tickets, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

