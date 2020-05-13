Old Vic Launches Virtual Initiatives Including Collaborations With Claire Foy and Matt Smith

There is also a new commission for Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo to celebrate the U.K.'s National Health Service.

In response to the continued closure of theatres in London, the Old Vic Theatre has launched a handful of online programs under the umbrella of Your Old Vic.

Created with the goal of remaining connected to the theatre's audience and community, Your Old Vic features an education hub supported by actors Claire Foy and Matt Smith, an online version of its "employability" program that prepares participants for the workforce, a pen pal initiative that connects patrons over 60 with young children, and a new commission for Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo in celebration of the U.K.'s National Health Service.

While rehearsing Lungs with the Old Vic last year, The Crown actors Foy and Smith visited local schools for early performances. The experience inspired them to launch the Education Hub, an online platform that takes students behind-the-scenes, offers insights from artists and performers, and teaches new skills and tips through resource packs and how-to guides. The Hub, now live here, is created for young people, teachers, parents, guardians, and caretakers who are home schooling, emerging talent, and anyone interested in theatre.

In 2018, the Old Vic commissioned and presented a series of monologues to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS. Now celebrating its 72nd birthday, the theatre has presented a new commission to Evaristo that will air July 5 on its YouTube channel. All eight of the existing monologues will be released every Thursday at noon, beginning with Boo by Jack Thorne, performed by Sophie Stone, May 14.

The Old Vic will also begin streaming archival footage of productions as part of Your Old Vic. The first show to air will be A Monster Calls, which will stream for free on the theatre's YouTube June 5–11.

