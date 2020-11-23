Old Vic Will Rebroadcast Lungs, Three Kings, Faith Healer as Part of In Camera: Playback Series

The Zoom offerings, featuring Andrew Scott, Claire Foy, and more, were originally presented as part of the Old Vic: In Camera series.

The Old Vic’s In Camera: Playback, a limited series offering at-home viewers the chance to revisit the first three live streamed productions from the London venue, will launch December 2–4 with Stephen Beresford’s Three Kings, starring Olivier winner Andrew Scott.

Directed by Matthew Warchus and broadcast earlier this year, the series also includes Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs (with The Crown duo Claire Foy and Matt Smith) and Brian Friel’s Faith Healer (starring Michael Sheen, David Threlfall, and Indira Varma).

Each production will be available via Zoom, with one ticket (priced £15) required per device. Every performance will be captioned and audio described and available to stream globally. Click here for more information.

More titles in the Old Vic: In Camera series for 2021 will be announced soon.

Detailed information about the lineup follows.

Three Kings

By Stephen Beresford

Starring Andrew Scott

December 2–4

When Patrick is eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later—recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed—Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self delusion.

Faith Healer

By Brian Friel

Starring Michael Sheen, David Threlfall, and Indira Varma

January 20–22, 2021

The Fantastic Francis Hardy travels the most remote corners of Wales, Scotland, and Ireland attempting to heal those who wish to be healed. His wife Grace and manager Teddy complete this nomadic triptych, each with their own telling of the loss, love, and struggle of life on the road with a seemingly predestined Faith Healer.

Lungs

By Duncan Macmillan

Starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith

January 27–29

The ice caps are melting, there’s overpopulation, political unrest; everything’s going to hell in a handcart – why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?

