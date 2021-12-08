Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hiddleston, Selena Gomez, More Win 2021 People’s Choice Awards

By Dan Meyer
Dec 08, 2021
 
The annual ceremony was held December 7 in Los Angeles.
Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hiddleston, Selena Gomez, and more were victorious at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards December 7. The annual ceremony, which aired on E!, is one of the few awards shows voted upon by the public.

Rodrigo, who stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, won The Album of 2021 for Sour and The New Artist of 2021. Hiddleston, a Tony nominee for the 2019 Broadway revival of Betrayal, won Male TV Star of 2021 for his performance in Disney+’s Loki, which scored The Show of 2021. Gomez won Comedy TV Star of 2021 for her breakout role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Bulding.

