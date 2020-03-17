Olivier Awards Cancel 2020 Ceremony

Olivier Awards Cancel 2020 Ceremony
By Ryan McPhee
Mar 17, 2020
 
The move comes after theatres across the U.K. have shut down due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The 2020 Olivier Awards ceremony has been canceled, following the lead of theatres and live events around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was scheduled to take place April 5 at Royal Albert Hall.

"We are working through plans on how to properly honor and announce this year’s winners, and will release further information soon," reads a statement.

Nominees this year included the new musical & Juliet, the West End revival of Fiddler on the Roof, and the U.K. premiere of Dear Evan Hansen.

On March 16, the Society of London Theatre (representing all West End venues) and the UK Theatre Association (consisting of many Off-West End theatre and venues across the country) made the sweeping decision to close their doors until further notice as organizations globally contribute to efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All previously purchased tickets to the awards ceremony will be refunded.

