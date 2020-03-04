Olivier-Nominated Cyrano de Bergerac, Starring James McAvoy, Will Play BAM

Performances of the Jamie Lloyd production will begin at the Brooklyn venue in May.

The recent London production of Cyrano de Bergerac, directed by Jamie Lloyd (Betrayal) and starring X-Men actor James McAvoy in the title role, will transfer to the Brooklyn Academy of Music in May.

Martin Crimp's adaptation of the Edmond Rostand classic will play BAM's Harvey Theater May 8–31. The production strips back the 1897 verse drama, presenting the story of the poet with a famously large nose as rap battle-meets-slam poetry. The London engagement was recently nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best Revival, Best Actor for McAvoy, and Best Director for Lloyd.

Cyrano also features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour and lighting design by Jon Clark.

The London production, which played the Playhouse Theatre, also featured Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Eben Figueiredo, Michele Austin, Adam Best, Sam Black, Nari Blair-Mangat, Philip Cairns, Tom Edden, Chris Fung, Adrian Der Gregorian, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Seun Shote, Kiruna Stamell, Nima Taleghani, Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson, and Brinsley Terence. Read reviews for the London run here.

BAM Artistic Director David Binder said in a statement, “This production is a visceral, bold, and wholly exciting take on a classic. I’m thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd and James McAvoy to BAM this spring and look forward to sharing this one of a kind experience with our audiences.” Additional casting will be announced.

Tickets will go on sale March 10 for BAM members and March 20 for the general public.

