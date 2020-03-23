Olivier Nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's Upcoming Cinderella Musical

Olivier Nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's Upcoming Cinderella Musical
By Dan Meyer
Mar 23, 2020
The new adaptation of the fairy tale, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher, is scheduled to begin this fall.
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt will play the Stepmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella. The West End star will bring the character to life opposite the previously announced Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role.

Hamilton-Barritt earned an Olivier Award nomination in 2017 for her performance as the Narrator in Murder Ballad. Her additional London credits include the Death of a Salesman, The View UpStairs, and Gypsy.

Joining the creative team are set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, and lighting designer Bruno Poet. Additional casting and designers will be announced at a later date.

Cinderella is set to begin October 9 and open October 28. The musical features an updated story and book by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Promising Young Woman) with lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels). Also attached to the project is Broadway choreographer JoAnn Hunter (School of Rock).

