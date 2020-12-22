Olivier Winner Giles Terera to Publish Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal in 2021

By Andrew Gans
Dec 22, 2020
 
Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the foreword for the new release from Nick Hern Books.
Hamilton_London_Production_Photos_2017_centre Giles Terera (Aaron Burr) with West End Cast of Hamilton - Photo credit Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Giles Terera and the London cast of Hamilton Matthew Murphy

Giles Terera, who won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the London production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, has written an account of his experience in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. Entitled Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal, the new tome will be published by Nick Hern Books in summer 2021.

Tony winner Miranda penned the foreword for the book, which is drawn from a journal Terera kept throughout the period of preparation, rehearsal, and performance for the international hit musical. The book is illustrated with dozens of color photos, many of which are previously unseen.

In a statement Terera shard, "As an actor, I've always kept rehearsal journals. It helps me process what I'm experiencing as well as helping me remember what I'm supposed to be doing. When I was asked to play the part of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, I knew that it would be both an incredible challenge and an extraordinary journey—one I wanted to learn from as well as enjoy. So, every day, I kept notes on the work and the experience. I'm so happy that an experience which has been so life-changing for me might now be of use to students, theatre-makers and anyone who loves Hamilton as much I do."

Miranda added, "This is one of the most joyous and clear-eyed approaches to playing a character that I have ever read. I am so grateful Giles took notes on his process and turned them into this book. I was already in awe of his performance; now I’m in awe of his humanity and attention to detail and willingness to share the hard work and magic that goes into it."

Hamilton opened at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre in December 2017. The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

Hamilton and Me will be published in all territories outside of North America; details of North American publication will be announced at a later time. For more information visit HamiltonandMe.com.

