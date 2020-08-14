Olivier Winner Jessica Swale to Write a Movie Adaptation of Swan Lake, Starring Felicity Jones

Film & TV News   Olivier Winner Jessica Swale to Write a Movie Adaptation of Swan Lake, Starring Felicity Jones
By Dan Meyer
Aug 14, 2020
 
The Nell Gwynn playwright takes on the Tchaikovsky ballet.
Olivier-winning playwright Jessica Swale will pen the screenplay for an upcoming movie adaptation of Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake, starring Oscar nominee Felicity Jones. The film is set to be released by Universal Pictures.

Deadline reports Swale takes over writing duties from Kristina Lauren Anderson. Set to produce are Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films with Alex Young (also at Mandeville) as executive producer. Senior Executive VP of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta will serve as project leads for Universal.

In 2016, Swale won the Olivier for Best New Comedy after Nell Gwynn transferred to the West End from Shakespeare's Globe. Her additional plays include Blue Stockings, All's Will that Ends Will, and Thomas Tallis. In addition, the writer has worked as director on several theatre productions and film, including the recent WWII drama Summerland, released in the U.K. earlier this summer.

