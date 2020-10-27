Olivier Winner Sam Tutty, Aisha Jawando, Alice Fearn, More to Perform Live at the Palace Theatre in London

The Show Must Go On! will feature performers from several U.K. musicals.

The lineup for The Show Must Go On! charity concert at London's Palace Theatre will include recent Olivier winner Sam Tutty from Dear Evan Hansen along with West End stars Aisha Jawando and Alice Fearn. In addition, the production has added two performances, expanding its run to November 11–15.

Joining the Tutty, Jawando (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical), and Fearn (Come From Away) are Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie); Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart (Six); Gavin Spokes (Hamilton); Dom Simpson and Tom Xander (The Book of Mormon); Helen Woolfe and Laura Pick (Wicked); Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D’Souza, Alex Munden, and Carly Thoms (Matilda); Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), Shan Ako and Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables); Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt), Holly-Anne Hull and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom Of The Opera), Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins), Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!), and cast members from The Lion King. There will also be a choir made up of 2020 musical theatre graduates.

Capacity at the theatre has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for social distancing. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings, and track and trace, other measures include contactless tickets, temperature testing, and a deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

The concerts serve as a fundraiser with all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund.

The Show Must Go On! is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and Anna Fox, with set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Neil Austin and Howard Hudson, video design by Fray Studio, and sound design by Adam Fisher. Stephen Brooker (Miss Saigon) serves as musical supervisor. Producing are Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton for the Theatre Support Fund+ with Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger-Goode as executive producers for Take Two Theatricals.

For tickets and more information, visit TheShowMustGoOnLive.com.

