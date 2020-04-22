Olivier Winner Sheridan Smith to Star in ITV's Isolation Stories

The 15-minute episodes will explore how the current pandemic has affected various lives.

Two-time Olivier winner Sheridan Smith (Legally Blonde, Flare Path) will be among the cast of the new ITV series Isolation Stories, which examines the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in a humorous and thought-provoking light.

Smith, also Olivier-nominated for her work in Funny Girl and Little Shop of Horrors, will star in the first of the four 15-minute lockdown dramas from executive producers Jeff Pope and Tom Dunbar, according to Deadline. The project mirrors a similar showcase through BBC, Unprecedented.

Mel, written by Gaby Chiappe and directed by Paul Whittington, casts Smith as a pregnant woman who has to deliver her child without the presence of the baby's married father, who is in isolation with his own family.

The series will also feature Eddie Marsan, David Threlfall, Darren Boyd, Angela Griffin, Robert Glenister, and Tom Glenister in works by Neil McKay, William Ivory, and Pope. Other directors include Paul Andrew Williams, David Blair, and Louise Hooper.





READ: Denise Gough, Arthur Darville, More Set for BBC Short Play Showcase Unprecedented

The actors are shooting their stories themselves with those whom they are self-isolating. Directors will view footage remotely on their phones.

