Olivier-Winning Slava's Snowshow Streams on BroadwayHD Starting February 8

By Andrew Gans
Feb 08, 2021
 
The production, known for its climactic blizzard, was also Tony-nominated for Best Special Theatrical Event.
Slava’s Snowshow, last seen on Broadway in a limited engagement that began in November 2019, makes its streaming premiere February 8 via BroadwayHD, which has secured worldwide exclusive streaming rights for the international hit. This performance was captured in 2001.

Slava’s Snowshow is known for its climactic blizzard and its wordless clowns who travel in search of joy. The production debuted over 25 years ago in Moscow and has since toured extensively, including over 1,000 performances Off-Broadway. Slava's Snowshow is the recipient of London’s Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York's Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh’s Festival Critics’ Award, Moscow’s Stanislavski Award, Australia’s Sir Robert Helpmann Award, and a Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event, among others.

The most recent Broadway production featured Slava Polunin on stage with fellow joy seekers Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler, and Elena Ushakova.

BroadwayHD Co-Founders Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said, “Slava’s Snowshow has captivated audiences from Broadway to West End, to stages well beyond and is one of the most imaginative pieces of theatre ever created. BroadwayHD is proud to be the exclusive streaming home of this critically acclaimed show and help introduce new audiences to this amazing production.”

“We find our freedom and joy when we reconnect with our childhood dreams,” added creator Polunin.

(Updated February 8, 2021)

