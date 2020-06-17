Olympia Dukakis and Kaye Ballard Documentaries to Stream This Summer

The stories of the two Broadway alums will air on ABCinemaNOW in July.

Two separate documentaries about Broadway alums Olympia Dukakis and Kaye Ballard will premiere on ABCinemaNOW this summer. Both films will stream across the U.S. and include an introduction and virtual panel discussion.

First up is Olympia July 9, directed by Harry Mavromichalis. (Check out the trailer above.) The movie explores Dukakis’ career as she struggled to find creative freedom and what the performer did once she found her voice, including her founding of the Whole Theater Company in New Jersey. Among the talking heads featured are Laura Linney, Whoopi Goldberg, Armistead Maupin, and her cousin, 1988 U.S. presidential candidate Michael Dukakis.

The Oscar winner for Moonstruck (and Steel Magnolias scene-stealer) made her Broadway debut in 1962 as part of the company of The Aspern Papers. She was last seen on Broadway in Martin Sherman’s solo show Rose.

Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! will air July 14 (trailer below). Directed by Dan Wingate, the documentary—which has been making the festival rounds since 2018—looks back on the life of the performer, who passed away in 2019 . A who’s-who of Broadway celebrities appear in archival footage stitched through the film, including Ann-Margret, Carol Burnett, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, Michael Feinstein, and Rex Reed.

Among her credits, Ballard made her Broadway debut in 1951 in Top Banana. She went on to star in The Golden Apple, Carnival!, The Beast in Me, Molly and The Pirates of Penzance. In addition to her roles on stage, the performer was also known for her work on screen in shows like The Mothers-in-Law and The Doris Day Show.