Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed Star in Digital Production of Guards at the Taj Beginning November 5

The Tony nominees reprise their roles from the 2015 Atlantic Theater Company staging of Rajiv Joseph's play.

Atlantic Theater Company continues its Fall Reunion Reading Series November 5 with a digital production of Rajiv Joseph's Guards at the Taj, starring Tony nominees Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed. The pair appeared together in the 2015 Atlantic staging helmed by Tony nominee Amy Morton (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), who returns to direct.

Performances stream November 5–7 at 7 PM, with an additional performance November 7 at 2 PM. The reading features video editing by Jaime Vallés; Kat West serves as stage manager.

The play, which takes an enduring legend about the Taj Mahal and prompts audiences to explore questions about art, privilege, and duty, is the recipient of both the Obie Award for Best New American Play and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

The Atlantic will also present Live with Atlantic: Remix, a free creative conversation about the artistic process of the play. Joseph and Morton will interview each other November 8 at 3 PM.

While free to watch, tickets are required—click here to sign up. The streams broadcast on Atlantic Theater Company’s YouTube, with donations encouraged to support the company.