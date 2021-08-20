On Broadway Documentary, Featuring Hugh Jackman, George C. Wolfe, Helen Mirren, Released in NYC August 20

Oren Jacoby’s film tells the story of Broadway's self-reinvention.

Oscar nominee Oren Jacoby’s documentary On Broadway—which chronicles how Broadway, on the verge of bankruptcy in the '70s, avoided collapse and reinvented itself—is released in New York City August 20. The film will subsequently open in Los Angeles and Long Island August 27 prior to a wider expansion September 3 in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Boston, and more.

Watch a trailer, featuring interviews with Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, George C. Wolfe, Ian McKellen, Christine Baranski, and Alec Baldwin, above.

The story of Broadway's self-reinvention is told by a cast that also includes August Wilson, Hal Prince, James Corden, John Lithgow, Tommy Tune, Alexandra Billings, David Henry Hwang, Oskar Eustis, Nicholas Hytner, Jack O’Brien, Daniel Sullivan, Trevor Nunn, Julie Taymor, Sonia Friedman, Jeffrey Seller, and Tony Kushner.

Directed by Jacoby, On Broadway is executive produced by Pat Schoenfeld, Stephanie P. MccLelland, No Guarantee Theatricals, John Breglio, Betsy West, Barbara H. Freitag, and Riki Kane-Larimer and produced by Jacoby and Holly Siegel.

Cinematography is by Buddy Squires, Bob Richman, and Tom Hurwitz with editing by Abhay Sofsky, Ted Raviv, Steven Wechsler. The film is a Kino Lorber release.

