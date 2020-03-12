Once Musical Released for Wide Licensing From Music Theatre International

Based on the film of the same name, the musical won eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has released Once for wide licensing, including amateur companies and schools. With a score by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová and a book by Enda Walsh, the musical was 2012's Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

Set in Dublin, Once centers on Guy, who has given up on his music and his relationship when he meets Girl, a musician who inspires him to dream again.

The stage adaptation was written to be performed with a cast full of actor-musicians serving as both the show's characters and its orchestra. The original Broadway production was led by Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti. Kazee won a Tony Award for his performance.

"Once is a wonderful show that works so well on many levels," says MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "It’s a beautifully told romance that avoids predictability, a musical that’s accessible and achieves simplicity through careful attention to detail. With many professional theatres already having had success with their own productions of Once, we have heard from many of our customers around the world who have been eagerly looking forward to sharing this show with their audiences."

The show's rights are now for productions worldwide, though international and regional restrictions may apply.

For more information, visit MTIShows.com.

