Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia Begins August 21 in London

The world premiere plays the Almeida Theatre.

The world premiere of Josh Azouz’s Once Upon A Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia begins previews August 21 at the Almeida Theatre in London. Opening night is set for August 26.

Eleanor Rhode directs the dark comedy about home and identity, marriage and survival, and blood and feathers. Adrian Edmondson, Laura Hanna, Ethan Kai, Pierro Niel-Mee, Yasmin Paige, and Daniel Rainford star.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, and sound designer David Gregory, with casting by Ginny Schiller.