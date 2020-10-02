One Night in Miami…, Directed by Regina King and Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Sets Release

The December release will be followed by a global launch on Amazon Prime Video.

Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King’s feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami…, starring Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. as Sam Cooke, will be released by Amazon Studios December 25. A global launch will follow January 15, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Olivier nominee Kemp Powers (based on his 2013 stage play), the film also features Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown.

Set on the night of February 25, 1964, One Night in Miami… follows a young Cassius Clay (before he became Muhammad Ali) as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. Clay, unable to stay on the island because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, spends the night at the Hampton House Motel in one of Miami's historically black neighborhoods celebrating with three of his closest friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown.

In a statement director King said, "To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe."

Producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Jody Klein of ABKCO; King and Powers are executive producers. Chris Harding and Paul O. Davis also executive produce.

The film also features the original song “Speak Now,” written by Odom Jr. and Sam Ashford, and performed by Odom Jr.; ABKCO will release the original soundtrack album in conjunction with the film.

