Online at The Met: Virtual Opera Gala, Renée Fleming and Kelli O'Hara in The Merry Widow, More

The Metropolitan Opera continues its free nightly streams, in addition to a global live concert.

Tony-nominated soprano Renée Fleming and Tony-winning director Susan Stroman will talk with students remotely via Zoom as they share their 2014–2015 production of The Merry Widow. The English-language production, which co-starred Tony winner Kelli O'Hara in its original run, is the third title in the Met's weekly Free Student Streams series.

A showcase for teachers and arts educators will take place April 20 at 4 PM via Zoom, followed by Facebook Live "Office Hours" April 21 and the April 22 discussion with Fleming and Stroman at 4 PM. An hour later, the free stream will begin. Visit MetOpera.org for more information and to RSVP.

The Merry Widow will also be available April 23 as part of the company's ongoing Nightly Met Opera streams, which offers up a title from the Met's Live in HD catalog each day throughout the venue's shutdown in the wake of the pandemic.

In lieu of a Nightly Stream title April 25, the Met will present its "At-Home Gala" in the afternoon. As previously reported, the event will feature a variety of artists seen on the Met stage performing remotely from their homes around the world. General Manager Peter Gelb and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will host.

Each Nightly Stream will be available for free from the company's homepage starting at 7:30 PM and will remain there for the following 23 hours. See below for the full lineup for the week of April 20.

April 20: R. Strauss’s Elektra

Conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens. (Originally broadcast April 30, 2016.)

April 21: Puccini’s Tosca

Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić. (Originally broadcast January 27, 2018.)

April 22: Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann

Conducted by James Levine, starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held. (Originally broadcast December 19, 2009.)

April 23: Lehar’s The Merry Widow

Conducted by Sir Andrew Davis, starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Nathan Gunn. (Originally broadcast January 17, 2015.)

April 24: Verdi’s La Traviata

Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. (Originally broadcast April 14, 2012.)

April 25: At-Home Gala (begins at 1pm)