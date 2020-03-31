Online at the Metropolitan Opera This Week: Anna Netrebko in Macbeth, Twice the Joyce DiDonato, More

The company, in the midst of canceling the remainder of its 2019–2020 season, is offering free video streams of previous performances.

The Metropolitan Opera is now in its third week of sharing performances online in lieu of the stage. The Nightly Met Opera Streams series continues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting closure of the New York institution, following the inaugural slate of free filmed presentations and last week's all-Wagner lineup.

On the schedule is a 2014 performance of Verdi's Macbeth starring Željko Lučić and Anna Netrebko (the two reprised their performances last fall), as well as Joyce DiDonato in two bel canto roles: Rosina in Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Adalgisa in Bellini's Norma (opposite Sondra Radvanovsky).

All titles are available for free from the company's homepage starting at 7:30 PM and will remain there for the following 23 hours. Each of the performances are among the recordings cataloged in the Met's On Demand subscription service.

See below for the full lineup for the week of March 30.

March 30: Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, and Karita Mattila. (Originally broadcast May 11, 2019.)

March 31: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Conducted by Maurizio Benini, starring Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, and Peter Mattei. (Originally broadcast March 24, 2007.)

April 1: John Adams’ Nixon in China

Conducted by John Adams, starring Janis Kelly and James Maddalena. (Originally broadcast February 12, 2011.)

April 2: Verdi’s Don Carlo

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Marina Poplavskaya, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto. (Originally broadcast December 11, 2010.)

April 3: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles

Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. (Originally broadcast January 16, 2016.)

April 4: Verdi’s Macbeth

Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Anna Netrebko, Joseph Calleja, Željko Lučić, and René Pape. (Originally broadcast October 11, 2014.)