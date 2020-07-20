Open-Air Fanny and Stella to Play London This Summer

The historical musical stars West End alum Jed Berry and Kane Verrall.

An open-air production of Fanny and Stella will play The Garden Theatre in London, housed in the beer garden of The Eagle, with performances beginning August 3. The historical LGBTQ+-themed musical features a book and lyrics by Glenn Chandler with music by Charles Miller.

Fanny and Stella is inspired by the true story of two drag queens in Victorian England who are tried and ultimately acquitted of dressing as women and conspiracy to commit sodomy. After their victory, they take their show on the road.

West End alum Jed Berry (Kinky Books) stars as Ernest Boulton/Stella opposite Kane Verrall (The Sound of Musical national tour) as Frederick William Park/Fanny. Steven Dexter directs, with musical staging by Nick Winston, musical direction bu Aaron Clingham, set and costume designs by David Shields, and casting by Anne Vosser. LAMBCO Productions' Peter Bull serves as producer.

Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

In order to comply with the recent guidelines set by the U.K. government for safe performances, the socially distant production will be performed three times a week (one show on Mondays and two shows Tuesdays), with audiences required to wear masks. Performances are scheduled through August 25, with plans to re-evaluate the safety protocols throughout the run.