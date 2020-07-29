Opening Up: Revisit These 39 Opening Numbers

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Opening Up: Revisit These 39 Opening Numbers
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 29, 2020
 
From Waitress to Hamilton, check out the musical introductions to these Broadway shows.
waitress_prod_HR_1912.jpeg
Keala Settle, Jessie Mueller and Kimiko Glenn in Waitress Joan Marcus

The lights go down, the curtain goes up, and suddenly an audience is plunged into the world of a show. On Broadway, an opening number is more than just the first song of a production—it’s a introduction, almost like a musical mission statement of the story, style, and tone of the journey ahead.

From Waitress to Hamilton, revisit these Broadway opening numbers and share your favorite musical introductions.

Opening Up: Revisit These 39 Broadway Opening Numbers

Opening Up: Revisit These 39 Broadway Opening Numbers

39 PHOTOS
Waitress Playbill - Opening NIght
"Opening Up" Waitress
Avenue Q Playbill - Opening Night
"What Do You Do With a B.A in English/It Sucks to Be Me" Avenue Q
Godspell Playbill - Feb 1977
"Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord" Godspell
Chicago Playbill - June 1975
"All That Jazz" Chicago
Wedding Singer Playbill - Opening Night
"It's Your Wedding Day" The Wedding Singer
Company Playbill - Dec 1970
"Company"
Legally Blonde Playbill - Opening Night
"Omigod You Guys" Legally Blonde
Aida Playbill - Opening Night
"Every Story Is a Love Story" Aida
The Lion King Playbill - Sept 2006
"Circle of Life" The Lion King
Cabaret Playbill - March 1967
"Willkommen" Cabaret
Share

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.