Opera Dissection Podcast Aria Code to Return for 18-Episode 3rd Season

Rhiannon Giddens hosts the series from WQXR and The Metropolitan Opera.

Rhiannon Giddens and a roster of classical singers and experts from various fields will dive deep into some of opera’s most renowned melodies for the third season of Aria Code. The podcast from WQXR and The Metropolitan Opera returns beginning March 10, with new episodes to be released biweekly through November.

In each episode, Grammy winner and MacArthur Fellow Giddens introduces a recording of an operatic performance—often of an aria familiar to listeners. However, as the piece is broken down into beats, a panel explores the music through technical, academic, and human interest lenses. Most episodes feature insight from the singer on the recording, a scholar on the title’s subject matter, and an additional individual outside the opera world.

In its 18 episodes, Season 3 will explore such topics as hope and resilience (with Turandot’s “Nessun dorma”), the Black experience in the South (with an aria from the new opera adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones), forced migration (“O patria mia” from Aida), and depictions of mental health (the Lucia di Lammermoor “mad” scene).

Among the guests slated to lend their voices—whether spoken or sung—throughout the season are singers Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Natalie Dessay, Joseph Calleja, Nina Stemme, Latonia Moore, Pretty Yende; music journalists, critics, scholars, and educators Anne Midgette, Naoomi André, Fred Plotkin, Philip Ewell, and Alex Ross; Eritrean-Ethiopian artist Mahtem Shiferraw; humanitarian and Karma Nirvana founder Jaasvinder Sanghera; and critical care physician Dr. Michael Cho.