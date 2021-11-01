Original Broadway Cast of Spring Awakening Will Reunite for Concert

Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher, Jr., Lea Michele, and more will appear in The Actors Fund benefit.

The original Broadway cast of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening will reunite for a one-night-only concert presentation to benefit The Actors Fund. The performance will take place November 15 at 7 PM at the Imperial Theatre.

The concert will feature Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Estabrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Michael Mayer, who helmed the original production, will direct.

"I think all of us are looking forward to revisiting our younger selves, even for just one night, and we are truly grateful to Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard and the entire cast for reaching out and making this all come together," said the shows original producers, Tom Hulce and Ira Pittleman, in a statement.

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006. That original production garnered eight Tony Awards, including the prizes for Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, and Featured Actor (Gallagher). It returned to Broadway in 2015 in a production from Deaf West Theatre.

All proceeds will go to The Actors Fund. Tickets are available here .

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. The Fund serves everyone in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio, and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, senior and affordable housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit ActorsFund.org for more information.

