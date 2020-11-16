Original Broadway Hair Cast Member Lynn Kellogg Dies at 77

By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 16, 2020
 
Kellogg sang "Easy to Be Hard" and "I Believe in Love" as Broadway's original Sheila.
Lynn Kellog_Obit Graphic_HR

Lynn Kellogg, Broadway's original Sheila in Hair, passed away November 12 in St. Louis after complications with COVID-19. The news was confirmed to The New York Times by Kellogg's publicist, Timothy Philen.

Ms. Kellogg made her Broadway debut (and sole Broadway appearance) playing Sheila in the Broadway transfer of Gerome Ragni, James Rado, and Galt Macdermot's Hair. Kellogg took over in the role from later Promises, Promises star Jill O'Hara, who had left the production after its Off-Broadway run to create a role in the original Broadway company of George M.

One of the musical's standout female roles, Sheila sings "I Believe in Love," "Easy to Be Hard," and "Good Morning, Starshine."

Before Hair, Ms. Kellogg had appeared on TV in The Edge of Night and The Beverly Hillbillies. She remained active mostly as a singer on TV through the mid-1970s, appearing on such programs as The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, The David Frost Show, The Dean Martin Show, and The Mike Douglas Show, among many others.

Born April 2, 1943, in Appleton, Wisconsin, Ms. Kellogg later added her husband John Simpers' surname to her own. She is survived by Simpers, stepson Justin, and a grandchild.

