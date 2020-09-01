Original Cast of Broadway's Hairspray Will Reunite for Miscast20

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Original Cast of Broadway's Hairspray Will Reunite for Miscast20
By Andrew Gans
Sep 01, 2020
 
The annual gala, featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, will be presented virtually in September.
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur Paul Kolnik

Members of the original cast of the Tony-winning musical Hairspray will reunite for MCC Theater's Miscast20, the Off-Broadway theatre company's annual gala that features stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Newly scheduled to be part of the evening are Tony winners Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Matthew Morrison, and Corey Reynolds, and Jenn Gambatese, Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Judine Somerville, and Shayna Steele.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's event will be presented virtually September 13 at 8 PM ET on MCC’s YouTube Channel. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned and will feature all-new performances, special guests, and more. A pre-show, featuring performances from past Miscast events and never-before-seen content, will begin at 7:45 PM.

Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, and Heather Headley
Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, and Heather Headley

The Hairspray cast members join the previously reported Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Ingrid Michaelson, Rob McClure, Leslie Odom Jr, Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, and Adrienne Warren.

Presenters include Jocelyn Bioh, Kenneth Cole, Raúl Esparza, Tony winner Judith Light, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, and Thomas Sadoski. Will Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor.

“We have an amazing opportunity to share this beloved event with the entire world in real time this year,” said Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey in an earlier statement. “We’re extremely grateful that these incredible performers and members of our community are just as excited as we are to continue the Miscast tradition even from their homes.”

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Auction items available include Robert LuPone’s “One” finale costume from the original production of A Chorus Line, coaching sessions with Co-Artistic Directors Will Cantler and Telsey, and a private culinary experience. Raffle entry and bidding is now open here.

Funds raised help MCC produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition, who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast.

Photos: See Mean Girls, Bernadette Peters, and More Honor Laura Linney at MCC’s Miscast

Photos: See Mean Girls, Bernadette Peters, and More Honor Laura Linney at MCC’s Miscast

33 PHOTOS
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Laura Linney Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Laura Linney, Will Cantler, and Robert LuPone Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Gavin Creel Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Josh Lamon Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Ren Dara Santiago Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Marianne Mills, Ren Dara Santiago, and Harold Newman Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Blake West, Robert LuPone, Ren Dara Santiago, Will Cantler, and Bernie Telsey Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Blake West, Will Cantler, Harold Newman, Marianne Mills, Robert LuPone, and Bernie Telsey Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Karen Olivo Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Angie Schworer Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.