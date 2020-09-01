Original Cast of Broadway's Hairspray Will Reunite for Miscast20

The annual gala, featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, will be presented virtually in September.

Members of the original cast of the Tony-winning musical Hairspray will reunite for MCC Theater's Miscast20, the Off-Broadway theatre company's annual gala that features stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Newly scheduled to be part of the evening are Tony winners Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Matthew Morrison, and Corey Reynolds, and Jenn Gambatese, Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Judine Somerville, and Shayna Steele.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's event will be presented virtually September 13 at 8 PM ET on MCC’s YouTube Channel. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned and will feature all-new performances, special guests, and more. A pre-show, featuring performances from past Miscast events and never-before-seen content, will begin at 7:45 PM.

The Hairspray cast members join the previously reported Norbert Leo Butz, Robert Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Heather Headley, Joshua Henry, Ingrid Michaelson, Rob McClure, Leslie Odom Jr, Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Phillipa Soo, and Adrienne Warren.

Presenters include Jocelyn Bioh, Kenneth Cole, Raúl Esparza, Tony winner Judith Light, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, and Thomas Sadoski. Will Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor.

“We have an amazing opportunity to share this beloved event with the entire world in real time this year,” said Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey in an earlier statement. “We’re extremely grateful that these incredible performers and members of our community are just as excited as we are to continue the Miscast tradition even from their homes.”

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Auction items available include Robert LuPone’s “One” finale costume from the original production of A Chorus Line, coaching sessions with Co-Artistic Directors Will Cantler and Telsey, and a private culinary experience. Raffle entry and bidding is now open here.

Funds raised help MCC produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition, who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast.

