Original Cast of Hamlet in Bed Reunites for Virtual Reading September 26

By Dan Meyer
Sep 26, 2020
 
The Play-PerView event benefits Rattlestick Playwrights, where the play premiered.

A virtual reading Michael Laurence's Hamlet in Bed reunites the original cast September 26 at 7 PM ET on Play-PerView. Returning are Laurence himself, Tony winner John Glover, and Oscar nominee Annette O'Toole.

Lisa Peterson directs, with proceeds going to Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (where the play premiered Off-Broadway). The performance also features original music and sound design by Bart Fasbender with stage management and technical direction by Julia Frey.

Hamlet in Bed is a dark comedy about mothers and sons and what it means to live a life in the theatre. Click here for tickets.

Look Through Some of the Notable Actors to Take on the Iconic Role of Hamlet

Look Through Some of the Notable Actors to Take on the Iconic Role of Hamlet

Bernhardt/Hamlet, which comes to Broadway this fall, tells the story of the late-19th-century production ofHamletstarring Sarah Bernhardt in her make-or-break role.

19 PHOTOS
Sarah Bernhardt
Sarah Bernhardt in the 1899 London production
Maurice Evans in <i>Hamlet</i>
Maurice Evans in the Broadway production, 1938 Billy Rose Theatre Division/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Richard Burton in Hamlet
Richard Burton in the Broadway production, 1964 ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Broadway_Production_Photo_Kevin Kline & Dana Ivey_HR.jpg
Kevin Kline and Dana Ivey in the Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival production, 1990 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Broadway_Production_Photo_Diane Venora & Kevin Kline_HR.jpg
Diane Venora and Kevin Kline in the Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival production, 1990 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Hamlet_HR
Stephen Lang and Kathleen Widdoes in the 1992 Broadway production Martha Swope
Hamlet_HR
Stephen Lang in the 1992 Broadway production Martha Swope
Hamlet_HR
Ralph Fiennes in the 1995 Broadway production
_Production_Photo_Public_Shakespeare_in_the_Park_Production_Photo_2018_2008%20Hamlet_2_HR.jpg
Michael Stuhlbarg in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production, 2008 Michal Daniel
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jude Law in <i>Hamlet</i>
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jude Law in the 2009 West End and Broadway production Photo by Johan Persson
