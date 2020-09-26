Original Cast of Hamlet in Bed Reunites for Virtual Reading September 26

The Play-PerView event benefits Rattlestick Playwrights, where the play premiered.

A virtual reading Michael Laurence's Hamlet in Bed reunites the original cast September 26 at 7 PM ET on Play-PerView. Returning are Laurence himself, Tony winner John Glover, and Oscar nominee Annette O'Toole.

Lisa Peterson directs, with proceeds going to Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (where the play premiered Off-Broadway). The performance also features original music and sound design by Bart Fasbender with stage management and technical direction by Julia Frey.

Hamlet in Bed is a dark comedy about mothers and sons and what it means to live a life in the theatre. Click here for tickets.

