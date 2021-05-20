Original Hocus Pocus Trio to Reunite for Disney+ Sequel

Tony winner Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will once again play the Sanderson sisters for the new movie.

If you don't believe, you better get superstitious, because the Sanderson sisters are ready to once again run amok, amok, amok.

The leading trio of the Disney cult favorite Hocus Pocus will reunite for the upcoming sequel, to premiere on Disney+. Returning as the Sanderson sisters are Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Bette Midler as Winifred, upcoming Plaza Suite star Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary. Additional casting will be announced later.



The sequel, slated for a 2022 release, will take place in present day Salem as a trio of young women accidentally conjure the child-hungry trio. Anne Fletcher will direct, taking over for the previously announced Adam Shankman. Shankman, who will helm another Disney sequel (Disenchanted), will stay on the project as executive producer.

The team also includes executive producers Ralph Winter and David Kirschner, producer Lynn Harris, and co-producer Steven Haft.

Thanks to its musical numbers and camp value, the original 1993 movie has remained a favorite to many a theatre fan. Jay Armstrong Johnson, an alum of such Broadway shows as On the Town and The Phantom of the Opera, is known to dress in Winifred drag every year for a Halloween spectacular (the most recent iteration being held digitally).