Original Jersey Boys Star Daniel Reichard to Offer Holiday-Themed Concert

By Andrew Gans
Nov 15, 2021
 
Reichard will go it solo at Birdland in December.
Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Daniel Reichard, who created the role of Bob Gaudio in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, will return to the Birdland Jazz Club stage in December with a new holiday concert.

Entitled Let's Christmas!, the performance is scheduled for December 20 at 7 PM ET. Expect holiday hits from various decades, as well as personal stories and comedic observations.

Patrick McCollum directs with musical direction by Kevin David Thomas and musical supervision by Jesse Vargas.

The actor made his New York debut in Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Celebration and then played Keith Haring in the Public Theater's Radiant Baby. He appeared Off-Broadway in The Thing About Men, and played the title role in the New York City Opera mounting of Leonard Bernstein's Candide. Reichard has also toured concert halls across North America with his fellow Jersey Boys alumni in The Midtown Men.

For ticket information visit BirdlandJazz.com.

Reichard performed his concert Summer Playlist August 23–25 at the new venue.

16 PHOTOS
Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard and Patrick McCollum
Daniel Reichard and Patrick McCollum Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard
Frank DiLella, Daniel Reichard, and Cody Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jesse Vargas and Daniel Reichard
Jesse Vargas and Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard
Jesse Vargas, Daniel Reichard, and Elad Kabilio Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daniel Reichard
Daniel Reichard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
