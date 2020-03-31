Original London Cast Recording of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince of Egypt Will Be Released in April

By Andrew Gans
Mar 31, 2020
The musical, based on the 1998 animated film, began in the West End in February.
Silas Wyatt-Burke, Alexia Khadime, Luke Brady and Christine Allado in The Prince of Egypt Matt Crockett ©DWA LLC

Ghostlight Records will release the Original London Cast Recording of The Prince of Egypt, the new musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film, on digital and streaming formats April 3 with a physical CD later this year.

The screen-to-stage musical adaptation opened February 25, a few weeks before the temporary closure of London theatres, at the Dominion Theatre in the West End.

The story follows the Book of Exodus, in which Moses leads thousands of Israelite slaves out of Egypt and across the Red Sea to freedom. Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) wrote 10 new songs for the stage musical, which features a book by the film’s screenwriter, Philip LaZebnik. Schwartz wrote the score to the 1998 animated film, which included “Through Heaven’s Eyes” and the Oscar-winning “When You Believe,” both of which are in the theatrical adaptation.

The album is produced by Dominick Amendum and Schwartz, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

The cast features Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The ensemble includes Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani, and Hannah Selk.

The complete track listing follows:
1. Deliver Us
2. Faster
3. One Weak Link
4. Footprints on the Sand
5. Seti’s Return
6. Dance to the Day
7. All I Ever Wanted
8. Make it Right
9. Moses in the Desert
10. Through Heaven’s Eyes
11. Faster (Reprise)
12. Never in a Million Years
13. Act I Finale
14. Return to Egypt
15. Always on Your Side
16. Simcha
17. Deliver Us (Reprise)
18. The Plagues
19. For the Rest of My Life
20. Heartless
21. When You Believe
22. Never in a Million Years (Reprise)
23. Act II Finale

Scott Schwartz directs the production, with choreography by Sean Cheesman, sets by Kevin Depinet, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

Production Photos: The Prince of Egypt in London

