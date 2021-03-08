Original Off-Broadway Cast of Assassins Join Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman for Free Virtual Event March 8

By Andrew Gans
Mar 08, 2021
 
The 30th anniversary reunion is part of the Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy series.
The original Off-Broadway cast of Assassins. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

The original cast and creative team of the 1991 Off-Broadway debut of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Tony-winning Assassins reunite virtually March 8 at 8 PM ET to celebrate the musical's 30th anniversary.

The free online event is part of the Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy series and features Studio Tenn Artistic Director Cassidy as well as other original cast members Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkof plus Sondheim and Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin.

From Left: Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman

The artists will share how the show was created and provide behind-the-scenes stories of the first production as well as rarely seen clips and photos.

“The original cast of Assassins was the most talented and celebrated team I have ever been a part of, and to have everyone back in one forum for the first time is almost beyond imagination,” says Cassidy. “Having Steve and John discuss the vision behind the story, which is very relevant even 30 years later, will provide fans a very unique experience. The cast will offer personal, probably never-heard, stories from the production, and several of us will even perform songs.”

Assassins premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons December 18, 1990, and closed February 16, 1991, after 73 performances. The Broadway production received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

The musical lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States.

The reunion will be available for viewing at StudioTennTalks.com.

