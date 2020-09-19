Original Off-Broadway Cast of Donja R. Love's Sugar in Our Wounds Reunites September 19

Play-PerView presents the digital reading of the play.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Donja R. Love's Sugar in Our Wounds reunites September 19 at 7 PM ET on Play-PerView for a digital reading of the play. Sheldon Best, Chinaza Uche, Stephanie Berry, Fern Cozine, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart all return following the 2018 Manhattan Theatre Club staging.

Directed by Malika Oyetimein, Sugar in Our Wounds takes place on a southern plantation where a mystical tree reaches up toward heaven. Generations of slaves have been hanged on this tree, but James is going to be different, as long as he keeps his head down and practices his reading. When a stranger arrives and a striking romance emerges, the couple and those around them are plunged into uncharted territory.

The play is part of the writer's "The Love*Plays" trilogy, which explores queer love between Black people in key moments of history. It's joined by Fireflies (against the backdrop of Jim Crow laws) and In the Middle (set during the Black Lives Matter movement).

Click here for tickets. Proceeds will go to Bebashi, which provides access to culturally sensitive, high-quality healthcare, HIV/AIDS services, health education, and social services.

