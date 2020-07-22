Original Rent Stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal Reunite on Stars in the House July 22

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites original Rent stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal July 22 at 8 PM ET.

Rapp (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; If/Then) and Pascal (Aida, Something Rotten!) created the roles of Mark and Roger, respectively, in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical Rent. The stream will be available for viewing in the video above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



Original Broadway Cast of Rent Original Broadway Cast of Rent 10 PHOTOS

(Updated July 22, 2020)