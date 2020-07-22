Original Rent Stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal Reunite on Stars in the House July 22

Benefits and Galas   Original Rent Stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal Reunite on Stars in the House July 22
By Andrew Gans
Jul 22, 2020
 
The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites original Rent stars Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal July 22 at 8 PM ET.

Rapp (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; If/Then) and Pascal (Aida, Something Rotten!) created the roles of Mark and Roger, respectively, in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical Rent. The stream will be available for viewing in the video above.

54below_HR_5350.jpg
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal Monica Simoes

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Original Broadway Cast of Rent

Original Broadway Cast of Rent

Playbill.com offers a look back at the original Broadway cast of Rent.

10 PHOTOS
Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp, Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia
Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp, Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega Joan Marcus
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp and Taye Diggs
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp and Taye Diggs Joan Marcus
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker Joan Marcus
Rodney Hicks, Byron Utley, Kristen Lee Kelly, Gwen Stewart and Timothy Britten Parker
Rodney Hicks, Byron Utley, Kristen Lee Kelly, Gwen Stewart and Timothy Britten Parker Joan Marcus
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal Joan Marcus
The original cast of <I>Rent.</I>
The original cast of Rent. Joan Marcus
