Original Stars of Broadway's Six Will Return to Court

The musical about Henry VIII's (ex) wives resumes performances September 17.

Broadway's queens are reclaiming the throne.

The half-dozen performers who led the New York City bow of Six will return to their roles when the musicals resumes performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre September 17. As previously reported, opening night is scheduled for October 3; the musical was originally slated to open March 12, 2020—the day Broadway theatres shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking on the roles of Henry VIII's wives—each given a pop star twist—are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings will be NicoleKyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

Six, co-written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.