Original Video Creators Tapped to Provide Music for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical; Lucy Moss to Direct

Danny Bernstein, Daniel Mertzlufft, and Gabbi Bolt are among those whose pieces are included.

At least 11 social media creators who participated in the original TikTok Ratatouille sensation will take part in the upcoming streaming concert, set to be directed by Six co-creator Lucy Moss. In addition, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is being adapted by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk) with choreography by Ellenore Scott; Breslin, Foley, and Jeremy O. Harris executive produce.

As previously announced , the event will stream on TodayTix January 1, 2021, at 7 PM ET.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will feature music from Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce), and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse), with additional lyrics by Kate Leonard.

The musical will be performed by a cast of Broadway stars backed by the all-female, majority BIPOC Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra. More details will be announced soon.

The creative team also includes music supervisor Daniel Mertzlufft, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, video and production designer David Bengali, music director Emily Marshall, music copiers Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko, audio mixer Angie Teo, and stage manager Cody Renard Richard with casting by Taylor Williams.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is presented by Seaview (Slave Play, Sea Wall/A Life).

